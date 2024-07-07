Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,924 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $30,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $42,289,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 136.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth about $23,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $321,084.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $119,036.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $321,084.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,326,899 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $58.26 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.63 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ZM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

