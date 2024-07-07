Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after buying an additional 321,921 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $58.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,814 shares in the company, valued at $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,326,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.