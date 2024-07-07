Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $203.68 and last traded at $203.34. Approximately 560,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 2,242,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares in the company, valued at $45,497,924.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Zscaler by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 21.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

