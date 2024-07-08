1,007 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $437,420,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.00. The stock had a trading volume of 427,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,416. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

