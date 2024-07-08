1,016 Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,494,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in THOR Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in THOR Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.50. The company had a trading volume of 80,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.