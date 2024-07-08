10,436 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

