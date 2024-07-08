1,074 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after purchasing an additional 414,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after purchasing an additional 203,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,145,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in CF Industries by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,228,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 489,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.45. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.