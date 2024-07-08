10,854 Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

PRF opened at $38.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

