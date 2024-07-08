1,104 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 851,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,227,000 after purchasing an additional 225,475 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.50. 363,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,005. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.