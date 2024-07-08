1,132 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 547,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,562,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 99.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 283.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 34,969 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 13.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,550 shares of company stock worth $54,521,870 in the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

