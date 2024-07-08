1,191 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,065 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,460. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $87.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.16.

Insider Activity

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMSI

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.