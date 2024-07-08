1,218 Shares in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $1,258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in A. O. Smith by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after purchasing an additional 168,911 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $4,047,000. Cim LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $3,165,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in A. O. Smith by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 79,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $80.58. 216,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $64.14 and a 52 week high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $978.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

