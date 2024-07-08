1,246 Shares in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Post by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,112,000 after purchasing an additional 209,111 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Post by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Post by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Post Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE POST traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.32. 68,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,640. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

