1,256,044 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,256,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,686,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,736,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 194,073 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 551,520 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 763,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $13.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $940.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 6.44. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $33.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Insider Activity at Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $137,209.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.94.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

