1,267 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 261,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 56,835 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

