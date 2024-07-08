1,319 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.11. 111,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.