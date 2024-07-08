141 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Bought by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $181.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

