2,049 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $558.20. 564,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,318,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.82. The company has a market capitalization of $481.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $559.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

