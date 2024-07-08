2,071 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,902,007,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 0.0 %

CVX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.26. 1,493,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,954,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.99. The company has a market cap of $284.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

