23,143 Shares in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.9% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 24,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

NYSE MT opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.65. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.60 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MT

ArcelorMittal Profile

(Free Report)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.