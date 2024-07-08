2,793 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,031,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,182,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,689,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,314,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,836,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 826,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,708,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PKG stock opened at $177.57 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $191.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.01.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.67.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

