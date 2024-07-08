298 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 298 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TopBuild by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in TopBuild by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Up 1.5 %

TopBuild stock traded up $5.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $382.54. 104,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $217.08 and a 52-week high of $452.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

