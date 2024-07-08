2,992 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Bought by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 4.9% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.7 %

BMI stock opened at $187.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.38. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.06 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

