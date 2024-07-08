2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 2.7%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $27.09. 3,633,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,242,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BITX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

