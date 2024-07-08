2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Down 2.7%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $27.09. 3,633,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 4,242,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
