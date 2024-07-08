30,000 Shares in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Separately, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,973,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MSDL opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.65 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 62.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

