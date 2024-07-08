3,152 Shares in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,620,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,305,000 after buying an additional 1,241,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after buying an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at $16,397,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.56. 529,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 68,423,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,261,521.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 513,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $13,320,179.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,423,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,261,521.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,580,659 shares of company stock worth $40,303,918 and sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

