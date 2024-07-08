3,178 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.57. 49,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,233. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

