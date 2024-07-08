35,710 Shares in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,123,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 221,009 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 310,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 657,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Arhaus news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $28,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Arhaus Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.58. Arhaus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

