453 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

BR traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $200.93. 87,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,646. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.17 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

