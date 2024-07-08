4,923 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,944,816,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,084,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413,040 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,327,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118,056 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at $282,100,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

