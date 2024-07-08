718 Shares in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,928.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

NBIX traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $140.18. The company had a trading volume of 119,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,313. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.84 and a 1 year high of $148.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

