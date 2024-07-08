7,359 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $91.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.