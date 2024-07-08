763 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 151,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,049. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.