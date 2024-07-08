78,841 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on PG
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of PG stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $159.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top Oil Stocks Primed to Surge Ahead of Buffett’s Occidental Move
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Arm Holdings Stock Soars: Powering the Edge AI Revolution with v9
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.