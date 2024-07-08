804 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total transaction of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of BATS CBOE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $169.67. The company had a trading volume of 569,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.34.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

