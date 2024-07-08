8,549 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at about $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,653,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $5,853,984.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,189.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.30.

Cencora Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $222.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.65 and a 12 month high of $246.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.94.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

