9,520 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,520 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,078,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,556 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EOG. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $124.97. 788,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,667. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

