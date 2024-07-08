Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Down 3.2%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 526 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.
Abacus Life Stock Down 5.1 %
Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Abacus Life stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Quarry LP owned approximately 0.08% of Abacus Life as of its most recent SEC filing.
Abacus Life Company Profile
Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
