AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Cut by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,110,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,261 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.9% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.23% of AbbVie worth $745,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 6.0% in the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 116,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 135.7% in the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management lifted its position in AbbVie by 197.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,261. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

