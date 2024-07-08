AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 111.1% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $166.37. 1,271,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,626,261. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $293.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.