AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 83,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.5 %

ABBV traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,261. The firm has a market cap of $293.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

