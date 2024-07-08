Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABEO. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $4.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.59. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.06).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri purchased 10,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leila Alland bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,256.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,758 shares of company stock worth $154,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

