Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys 733 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 319,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,785,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 9,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $190.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.