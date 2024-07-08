Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after acquiring an additional 776,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,316,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,682,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.46. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $91.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 900.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $211,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $128,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.