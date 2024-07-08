Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 220.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Acelyrin from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

SLRN opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $402.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13. Acelyrin has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.57. Equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acelyrin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,189,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,432,000 after buying an additional 116,847 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

