Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 5,430 Shares

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $128,039.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,096 shares in the company, valued at $64,493,563.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,917 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $423,020.37.

On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,730 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, for a total transaction of $630,560.70.

On Friday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 23,459 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $552,694.04.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,850 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $300,047.50.

On Monday, June 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,081 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $280,520.82.

On Monday, June 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,234 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.79 per share, for a total transaction of $689,032.86.

On Friday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,639 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $423,850.86.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $23.12. 38,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,888. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

