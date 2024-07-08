Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $99,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,040,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 340,618 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after purchasing an additional 270,455 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,469,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,495,000 after purchasing an additional 229,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adient by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,017,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,434,000 after purchasing an additional 196,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

Insider Activity at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $121,582.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADNT

Adient Profile

(Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.