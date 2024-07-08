Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 30 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($6.27) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($188.21).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($6.05) per share, with a total value of £148.18 ($187.43).

On Tuesday, May 7th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 31 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 492 ($6.22) per share, with a total value of £152.52 ($192.92).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Shares of CBG traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 482 ($6.10). The stock had a trading volume of 333,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,042. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 278 ($3.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 989.50 ($12.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 462.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 486.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £725.36 million, a PE ratio of 494.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.74) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 610 ($7.72) target price for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 583.17 ($7.38).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Further Reading

