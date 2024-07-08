Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $63.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 144.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $3,363,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

