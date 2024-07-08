Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.7% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.38.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.55, for a total transaction of $96,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 222,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,913,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,908.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,922 shares of company stock worth $62,811,386. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $151.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.24 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

